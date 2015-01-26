Bobby Shmurda May Have One Less Charge To Worry About In Ongoing Legal Drama

Bobby Shmurda may still be incarcerated, but the rapper has one less charge to worry about, according to his lawyer, Howard Greenberg.

“Brooklyn D.A. office announced that the gun case in Brooklyn will be dismissed in about two weeks,” Greenberg said in an interview with Revolt.

The incident in question alleged that Bobby Shmurda shot his gun outside of a Brooklyn barbershop. After he reportedly shot at a crowd of people, police charged him with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia.

In the interview, Greenberg also addressed a rumored Shmurda jail fight. “Bullshit,” the lawyer said.

Shmurda and several GS9 collective members were arrested in December just months after the rapper released his Shmurda She Wrote project. At the time of the Manhattan arrest, police seized several guns. The arrest was reportedly a result of a longterm investigation into violence and drug trafficking in Brooklyn.

Also On The Urban Daily: