Eve And Jill Scott Say What They Really Think About Iggy Azalea’s Cultural Appropriation

Iggy Azalea has been under a lot of criticism from those who question her authenticity. The Australian rapper was under even more scrutiny during a recent Eve and Jill Scott interview with Sway In The Morning.

Eve noted that she understands why people get upset with the Aussie star (who recently said she “sparked a change” in hip-hop) but also had another perspective. “I get it,” she said. “I get that people might be upset about certain things. Yeah, she’s white, but they grew up with our shit…It’s our thing, but she’s representing a group of girls right now as well.”

“I think people right now are too quick to give too many accolades to new people,” she continued. “That’s the one thing I just can’t stand. But, let her do her thing. It’s not my cup of tea but she’s representing for somebody. She’s doing her thing. What are you gonna do?”

Jill Scott had a different take on things. “It’s a little challenging for me because I come from the era that she’s pulling from,” Scott said. “To me, it’s a mixture of Da Brat and Eve. That’s what it sounds like to me. So that’s a little challenging to me. But I’m a mixture of Sarah Vaughan and five other things. So, for somebody else that comes from that era, they’ll be looking at me like, ‘You alright.’ That has been the only thing that stops me. I know where that comes from. It sounds like a big bite to me.”

Watch the full interview as Eve addresses Iggy’s “blaccent” below.

