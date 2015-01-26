Ava DuVernay And David Oyelowo Team Up For Third Time On Hurricane Katrina Film

Ava DuVernay and David Oyelowo are set to work on an upcoming movie about Hurricane Katrina. Taking a detour from the historic biopic Selma, their new film will be a fictional murder mystery romance set during the time of the life-changing storm, according to Variety.

DuVernay is producing, writing, and directing the film, while Oyelowo will act as star and producer. This will be the third time the two will work together. DuVernay shared details of the currently untitled Katrina project: “The story we’re interested in will explore the complexities of intimate relationships within times of chaos, while also examining the chaos itself. I’m looking forward to the journey.”

One of the film’s executive producers, Jonathan King, said that DuVernay was the right director for this film:

“Hurricane Katrina is one of the most important social and environmental stories of our time. Ava DuVernay has shown herself to be highly skilled at bringing intimacy and contemporary urgency to epic events. We have been looking for the right way to get back in business with Ava, and with David Oyelowo, and are proud to re-team with them on her original idea, which we believe will be a powerful film.”

