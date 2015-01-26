2 Chainz For Mayor? Hey, It Could Really Happen

Following a heated back-and-forth debate over marijuana legalization with Nancy Grace earlier this month, it looks like Atlanta emcee 2 Chainz may be gearing up to step foot into the political arena for real.

During a recent conversation with XXL, 2 Chainz revealed his aspirations of running for mayor of his hometown: College Park, Ga.

“I’m a musician, not a politician,” he said. “I’m supposed to be running for mayor in College Park. I got everybody wishing. I’m really gonna do this little mayor thing in College Park. I’m just trying to make sure I have the right qualifications.”

He adds: “We’ll see where the future lies for me, but you know, everything I do gotta be organic.”

2 Chainz has a strong start on the qualifications front. The rapper formerly known as Tity Boi, graduated from Alabama State University with a 4.0 GPA, an impressive feat.

Earlier on in the conversation, 2 Chainz also spoke on the widespread applause he’d received following his verbal sparring with Nancy Grace regarding the continuing debate over marijuana legalization.

“I know I’ve been getting a lot of praise and everything,” 2 Chainz said. “I definitely appreciate the love that came behind me.”

Keep on the look out for 2 Chainz’ upcoming mixtape Tru Jack City, scheduled for release on January 27.

Also On The Urban Daily: