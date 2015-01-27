CLOSE
Kim K’s Super Bowl Ad Just Dropped, And It’s Actually Funny

If you’ve ever seen Keeping Up with the Kardashians, you’d know Kim Kardashian isn’t the “fun” one. She barely even smiles. Her siblings often call her boring, so you’d never guess that she’d be funny in her new Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile. But she actually pulls it off!

Presented as a PSA similar to ones that feature photos of poor animals and a Sarah McLachlan song, the commercial features Kardashian with a stoic message:

“Hi, I’m Kim. Each month, millions of gigs of unused data are taken back by wireless companies. Tragic. Data you paid for that can be used to see my makeup, my backhand, my outfits, my vacations… and my outfits. Sadly all lost. Please, help save the data.”

No Kim K. appearance is ever complete without a selfie, so of course she snaps one for her Super Bowl spot.

Check out the funny ad below.

 

