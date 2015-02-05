Here’s How To Get Tickets To Kanye West’s Free NYC Show Next Week

While rumors that Kanye West will hit the road for a North American tour at some point in 2015 have plenty of fans already saving up for tickets, some Yeezy devotees will get to see Ye live in concert next week for free as a part of a Roc Nation hosted NBA All-Star Weekend event in Manhattan.

The first ever Roc City Classic will take place on Thursday (February 12) in the Flatiron District of Manhattan. Alongside Kanye West himself, last year’s NBA MVP and Roc Nation signee Kevin Durant will apparently cohost the HTC sponsored event. The best part? It’s all free. (HTC One, you da real MVP.)

Roc Nation is remaining hush on how to actually gain entry but have been pointing fans to follow Roc Nation, Power 105.1, and HTC One on social media for a chance to win tickets. Power 105.1 will likely be running some ticket giveaway competitions as well on the station. Fans can also text “BOLDMOVE” to 95577 for a ticket competition entry from Sparkling ICE.

Meanwhile, the same day as Roc City Classic, rumor has it that Ye will debut his much-anticipated adidas collaboration at an exclusive New York Fashion Week event. It’s official. Yeezy season is upon us.

Also On The Urban Daily: