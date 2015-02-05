Bobby Brown Prepares To Say Goodbye To Bobbi Kristina On His Birthday

As Bobbi Kristina continues to battle for her life, her family has gathered to say their goodbyes to the 21-year-old. Just four days after being found unconscious in her tub, doctors have informed members of the family that nothing more can be done.
The very grim circumstances have made this entire ordeal an extremely painful one to come to grips with, especially for her father, Bobby Brown. “Bobby has been crying nonstop since yesterday,” says one of the family members. The news also comes at a tough time, as Bobby is turns 46 years old today.
And while the prognosis doesn’t look good, there is still a slight ray of hope among the grieving family. “It’s sinking in that this is it,” says a relative, “but we’re all still praying that God will intervene and heal her body.”
We’re all praying with you.
Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years [PHOTOS]
