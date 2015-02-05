Lil Wayne Says His New Album Is Dropping Soon… Again

Although he’s currently in the midst of a legal palaver with Cash Money Records, Lil Wayne is still focusing on the music.

The Young Money emcee took to Twitter earlier today (Feb. 5), to announce The Free Weezy Album.

The Free Weezy Album…komin soon#FWA — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) February 5, 2015

Free album. Free Weezy season. The Free Weezy Album. #FWA — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) February 5, 2015

Although the news of a potential Lil Wayne project will excite some fans, Weezy’s diehard aficionados will still be waiting for the next installment of his marquee Carter series. With that said, here’s a comprehensive timeline of Tha Carter V’s release dates, spanning over a year and yet still with no project on the shelves.

May 5, 2014

The first tentative release date for Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V came from Drake during a performance at the House of Blues in New Orleans in the middle of February last year.

“You wanna hear Lil Wayne at his best? If you wanna hear Young Money at they best, I mean it’s Carter V May fifth. Just know we about this shit for real,” Drake said during his performance.

October 28, 2014

During an ESPN interview on August 14 of last year, alongside revealing the album’s artwork, Lil Wayne announced that Tha Carter V would be released on October 28, 2014.

December 9, 2014

On the day his album was supposed to come out (Oct. 28), Lil Wayne released a video blog to his YouTube account revealing that his album would be split into two parts, with the first segment scheduled for Dec. 9.

“I got too many songs recorded and I worked on way too much to just give y’all half of it. If I would have dropped the album today it would have had to be like 12 or 13 songs,” Lil Wayne said during the video. “So, the first part of the album will be dropping December 9. Again, the first part of Tha Carter V album will be dropping December 9. Stay tuned for the next part of the album. It’s gonna be crazy.”

Early 2015

Just five days before the album was scheduled to be released, Lil Wayne went off on one of the most surprising and unforeseen Twitter outbursts of 2014.

Following such, Young Money’s President Mack Maine spoke on the whole Tha Carter V fiasco and offered a new (kind of) release date for the highly anticipated project.

“He’s touching up the album and about to start another special project for the people,” Mack Maine said. “I can’t give a definitive date [for Tha Carter V]. I can just say first quarter for sure. We’re still in talks right now, trying to get the plans together.”

