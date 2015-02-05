Heckler Trolls Ghostface And It Doesn’t End Well [VIDEO]

No matter how many examples need to be made of people, there’s always that one fan that needs a reminder of what not to do during a concert. We’ve seen Action Bronson slam a guy, Pitbull knock a guy out after being hit with a handful of cash, and who could forget this overzealous fan-hood moment that resulted in endless trolling on social media.

But unlike this very awkward moment, there wasn’t a pleasant ending to this Texas heckler’s day during a Ghostface Killah concert. The young man was trolling so relentlessly that the Wu-Tang MC actually stopped the show to address him. Everything went bad for the guy after that.

See for yourself.

Tough way to learn the lyrics to, “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nothin’ To F**k Wit”.

