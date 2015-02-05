Everything You Need To Know About NBA All-Star Weekend (So Far)

NBA All-Star Weekend might be all about the game for some sports fans, but it’s about much more for many celebrities. Each year, major stars flock to wherever the NBA festivities are being held and over the years it’s become a hotbed for celebs and events. This year, the Weekend is taking place in New York, so as you can imagine, A-Listers will be everywhere.

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are set to appear together at an All-Star Weekend Concert After Party set to be held at Stage Forty 8. This comes following rumors that the two stars are dating. Could this be the event where they’ll make it super official?

Elsewhere, Common and Kevin Hart are set to play in the NBA’s annual Celebrity Game, taking place February 13 at Madison Square Garden. Anthony Anderson, Nick Cannon and Drake’s crush Skylar Diggins, a WNBA star, are also set to take part in the game. According to ESPN, Spike Lee will be a coach.

Of course, Kanye West is also going to be a part of this weekend. As you know, he’ll be holding a free concert in New York.

And even more concerts are set to be announced soon!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

NBA All-Star Countdown: 9 Of The Best Slam Dunks Of All-Time

NBA All-Star Countdown: 5 Players We Wish Were Competing In The Dunk Contest

5 NBA Players Who Should Have Made The All-Star Game, But Didn’t