Is Erica Mena Getting Into Battle Rap Like Bow Wow?

Erica Mena might be following in her fiancee Bow Wow’s footsteps as she enters the battle world. Of course, Bow was a host of BET’s Ultimate Freestyle Friday. Now, Mena is set to star as the host of Ether Daily, a show that is at least partially (if not fully) going to focus on the battle rap sphere.

Mena announced the news on Instagram and Twitter, posing alongside Dizaster, one of the most acclaimed battle rappers in the history of the culture and Lush One, a seasoned host and organizer who’s been an integral member of the culture for many years.

The Ether Daily name may remind some fans of “Ether,” a recent battle event organized by Lush One that featured Dizaster battling against Cassidy.

While no further details are clear at the moment, it looks like this show is coming soon.

Besides this show, Lush One is gearing up for King of the Dot’s “Blackout 5” event, which is set to take place this weekend in Toronto. The event, which is being brought to fans via Drake’s OVO and KOTD, is one of the most anticipated battle events of the year.

