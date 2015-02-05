Sony Chairman Moves On After Major E-Mail Hack

Amy Pascal, the Sony Pictures Entertainment co-chairman who made news recently along with the movie studio’s e-mail hacking scandal, has stepped down for a new opportunity. She released a statement on Thursday announcing her plans, and her new role will begin in May.

“I have spent almost my entire professional life at Sony Pictures and I am energized to be starting this new chapter based at the company I call home,” Pascal said in a statement. “I have always wanted to be a producer. Michael [Lynton, CEO of Sony Entertainment] and I have been talking about this transition for quite some time and I am grateful to him for giving me the opportunity to pursue my long-held dream and for providing unparalleled support. As the slate for the next two years has come together, it felt like the right time to transition into this new role. I am so grateful to my team, some of whom I have worked with for the last 20 years and others who have joined more recently. I am leaving the studio in great hands. I am so proud of what we have all done together and I look forward to a whole lot more.”

Pascal’s contract with Sony is up in March, and the company has not yet found a replacement.

The news all comes on the heels of the company’s e-mail security hack late last year, that caused a leak of inappropriate comments made by Pascal, Sony CEO Michael Lynton, and studio exec Clint Culpepper about A-list actors such as Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie, Kevin Hart, and President Barack Obama.

Culpepper called Hart a “whore” for not wanting to promote his movie Think Like a Man on his social media for free. Hart responded to his comments, “I could care less, man. There’s something you ask for, and there’s something they don’t want to give. You guys battle until these terms are met. If you don’t think for two seconds that these people on this side say things about what you’re asking for, you’re stupid. It’s business. I don’t care what you say.”

Pascal issued a statement about her insensitive comments:

“The content of my emails were insensitive and inappropriate but are not an accurate reflection of who I am. Although this was a private communication that was stolen, I accept full responsibility for what I wrote and apologize to everyone who was offended.”

