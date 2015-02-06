Tiger Woods Resigns From Farmers Insurance Due to Back Injury

Tiger Woods returned to golf a few days after the worst performance of his career. Here’s a quick synopsis of how it went.

Not good. It eventually got worse.

That’s Woods asking his partner Billy Horschelb to pick up his tee because his back pain got to the point where he couldn’t do it himself. After grimacing throughout the tournament because of the pain, Woods had to call it quits by the 12th hole.

He didn’t show any signs of back issues since returning to the sport in December, so the development came as a shock. Woods also had to withdraw from the Honda Classic last year due to back problems; he later underwent surgery to repair a disk in his lower back.

Woods blamed the pain on the fog that delayed his round by two hours.

“It just never loosened back up again,” Woods said. “And when we went back out, it just got progressively tighter.”

The weather won’t be the story, though. Woods’ continuing sharp decline is.

