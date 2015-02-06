The ‘Empire’ Effect: Netflix Orders Its First Ever Hip-Hop Drama For 2016

It’s hard to argue that Netflix isn’t at the top of the online streaming game. So why not add a little hip-hop drama into the mix?

Fox has the bizarre opera of the Empire going for it, and soon, Netflix will have its own drama based in the genre. The service has announced a 13-episode order for The Get Down, a drama that’s been in development since 2013. The upcoming series comes from renowned screenwriter/director Baz Luhrmann who’s known for his work in 2013’s The Great Gatsby, 2001’s Moulin Rouge! and 1996’s Romeo + Juliet.

The Get Down takes it back to a financially stressed New York in the 1970s — the birthpalace of hip-hop. It wils follow “a rag-tag crew of South Bronx teenagers are nothings and nobodies with no one to shelter them—except each other, armed only with verbal games, improvised dance steps, some magic markers, and spray cans.”

Luhrmann’s project is one of a few upcoming series based in hip-hop culture. Spike Lee is working on a television adaptation of She’s Gotta Have It and Q-Tip is working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill to produce a series based on his experiences as a Native Tongues member.

Check out the teaser for The Get Down above. It’s a little under 20 seconds. That’s admittedly not much, but hey, there’s some dancing.

