Rap Label CEO Fights Drake’s Battles; Threatens The Families Of Diddy, Birdman + More

In an odd twist to the ongoing saga between Diddy/Drake/Suge Knight/Birdman and Lil Wayne, Rap-A-Lot CEO J. Prince decided to weigh in on the situation. And although the tone and level of verbiage used in this “courtesy call” is quite serious, you can’t help but laugh a little, as it begins like that of a classic R&B record. Think, “Knockin The Boots” by H-Town. With Prince being a Houston native, it makes this all the more comedic. Listen in.

So what exactly is J. Prince talking about, you may ask. This all goes back to 2007 when the Texas OG’s company, Young Empire Music Group, allegedly discovered Drake on Myspace. The Toronto MC was then “signed” to the label, but instead a deal was struck with Cash Money that would net Prince’s group 22% of Drizzy’s advances along with additional profits. According to the mogul, only $1 million of the agreed upon $5 million has been paid, which clearly isn’t sitting well with him.

As for the Suge Knight portion, that dates back to when TMZ caught up with the Deathrow CEO just before the New Year. While he didn’t say anything too alarming in the footage, he did mention his loyalty to Lil Wayne. Within that loyalty, came a warning shot to both Drake and Birdman. Watch.

We’ll have to wait and see what comes of this. In the meantime, Drake dropped a new project while you were sleeping. Get it here.

