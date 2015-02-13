Diddy Kicks Off All-Star Weekend With Ultimate #ThrowbackThursday Concert

Diddy and Snoop Dogg officially kicked off All-Star Weekend in New York City with a concert that will most likely trump every other event this weekend.

Diddy pulled out all the stops enlisting his former Bad Boy roster for guest appearances at his “Tip Off” concert at The Garden. Lil’ Kim, Faith Evans, 112 and more hit the stage to perform those bad Boy classics. Other guests included Dr. Dre, Nas, Keyshia Cole and Big Sean, who Diddy announced as a new Ciroc boy.

Check out clips from their performances below:

Lil Kim Performs “All About The Benjamins”

112 Reunited On Stage

Faith Evans Participated In A Biggie Tribute

Kanye West Stopped By

Keyshia Cole Sings “Last Night”

Nas Was There

Big Sean is officially a Ciroc Boy… whatever that means.

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre

