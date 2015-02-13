CLOSE
Diddy Kicks Off All-Star Weekend With Ultimate #ThrowbackThursday Concert

diddy-lil-kim

Diddy and Snoop Dogg officially kicked off All-Star Weekend in New York City with a concert that will most likely trump every other event this weekend.

Diddy pulled out all the stops enlisting his former Bad Boy roster for guest appearances at his “Tip Off” concert at The Garden. Lil’ Kim, Faith Evans, 112 and more hit the stage to perform those bad Boy classics. Other guests included Dr. Dre, Nas, Keyshia Cole and Big Sean, who Diddy announced as a new Ciroc boy.

Check out clips from their performances below:

Lil Kim Performs “All About The Benjamins”

 

112 Reunited On Stage

 

Faith Evans Participated In A Biggie Tribute

 

View this post on Instagram

Miss u BIG

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

Kanye West Stopped By

 

Keyshia Cole Sings “Last Night”

 

Nas Was There

 

Big Sean is officially a Ciroc Boy… whatever that means.

 

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre

 

 

All-Star Weekend , big sean , Diddy , snoop dogg

