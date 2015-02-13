ScHoolboy Q Says The Most Romantic Thing He’s Done Is Almost Burn A House Down

You might not think romance and rappers go together, but they can. In a video done by Montreality, several emcees talk about the romantic gestures they’ve done for their significant others. With Valentine’s Day coming up, this might give you some ideas for V-Day… or not.

Ab-Soul talked about going to IHOP with Alori Joh, who tragically passed away far too early. Soul’s TDE brother ScHoolboy Q said the most romantic thing he’s ever done is nearly burn a house down. He lit candles, got busy and knocked one of the candles down. “It fucked the whole mood up,” he said.

Watch the video below as Freddie Gibbs and Joey Bada$$ offer their romantic gestures, too.

