Watch Mistah F.A.B.’s King Of The Dot Battle Debut

Mistah F.A.B. is known for his music and his ghostwriting, but now he can add battle rapper to his resume. While Fabby Davis Jr. has battled before, his King of the Dot appearance during this year’s Battle of the Bay 7 event counts as his debut in the modern era of the competitive sport.

F.A.B. didn’t hit the stage to battle a slouch. Instead, he took on one of battle rap’s most infamous and disrespectful figures in Arsonal. Ars took shots at Fabby’s mother, father and daughter, among other things, in what many have called one of the culture’s most disrespectful rounds.

Too $hort and E-40 were also on hand to witness the face-off.

The battle, edited by Kyle “Avocado” Grey, was released through King of the Dot and was hosted by Lush One and Sway Calloway. Check it out below.

