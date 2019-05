Your browser does not support iframes.

Want to create the ultimate playlist for Valentine’s night? Gina Prince-Bythewood, director of Beyond The Lights and Love & Basketball, shares her top five love songs to truly set the stage. She scored one of the best love scenes of all-time with Maxwell’s “This Woman’s Work,” so we’re going with her record.

Check out Prince-Bythewood’s Valentine’s playlist on Spotify below.

