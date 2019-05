” ]

Just like the NBA All-Star Week and Drake season, Valentine’s Day is upon us. Tiara Thomas, Raheem DeVaughn and Kat Dahlia shared their definitions of the most romantic day of the year through their music. Rashad Jennings, running back for the New York Giants, gave us his list of action movies with love stories that get him every time. Check out the clip above.

