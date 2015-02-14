West Wins NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, As Kevin Hart Takes MVP

If Kevin Hart is to be believed, his fourth MVP award in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will be his last. During his acceptance speech, Hart said his achievement of four MVP awards couldn’t be topped and he was retiring from the event. The accolade came in a losing effort as the West team beat the East team by a score of 59 – 51. Among the game’s to highlights was Hart getting shaken on a deceptively smooth spin move by Little League Baseball pitcher Mo’ne Davis with just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter.

