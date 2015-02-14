Lance Gross is Shooting a New Pilot for NBC, ‘Warrior’

Heart-throb Lance Gross, best known for his roles in NBC’s Crisis, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, and the film Our Family Wedding, is preparing to shoot a new pilot for NBC, Warrior. In it, he will portray former Navy SEAL Agent Golden. The martial arts drama will also star Natalie Martinez (previously seen on CSI:NY), who plays a character named Kai Forrester, described as a “damaged heroine who works undercover with physical and spiritual guidance from a mysterious martial arts master to bring down organized crime syndicate YOMI.” Rounding out the cast is singer/songwriter/actress Andy Allo, who collaborated with Prince on his single “Rock n Roll Love Affair” and appears throughout his latest album, Art Official Age, and whose solo album Superconductor received hefty critical acclaim.
Warrior’s pilot episode will be directed by Phillip Noyce.