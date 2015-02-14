50 Cent, Chris Rock And More Slated For SNL’s 40th Anniversary Show

The higher ups at NBC are pulling out all the stops in support of ‘Saturday Night Live’s 40-year anniversary. The landmark, comedy sketch show that helped catapult Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, Tracy Morgan and others to stardom is bringing back a dozen of the show’s alums as well as some other famous faces from the entertainment world. E! announced 50 Cent, Chris Rock, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake and more would join previously confirmed guests such as Murphy and Garrett Morris.

‘They’re actually having a 40th anniversary I think in two weeks,’ Murphy told TV One’s Roland Martin in January. ‘I’m going to that, and that’ll be the first time I’ve been back since I left.’

The exhaustive list of SNL’s scheduled guests for the February 15 airing of the 40-year anniversary show is as follows:

50 Cent

Adam Sandler

Aidy Bryant

Al Franken

Alec Baldwin

Amy Poehler

Andy Samberg

Arcade Fire

Backstreet Boys

Beck Bennett

Betty White

Bill Hader

Bill Murray

Billy Crystal

Bobby Moynihan

Bradley Cooper

Candice Bergen

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Cecily Strong

Charlie Day

Cheri Oteri

Chevy Chase

Chris Kattan

Chris Parnell

Chris Rock

Christopher Walken

Colin Jost

Colin Quinn

Dakota Johnson

Dan Aykroyd

Dana Carvey

Darrell Hammond

David Spade

Deborah Harry

Derek Jeter

Eddie Murphy

Edward Norton

Ellen Cleghorne

Elliott Gould

Elvis Costello

Emma Stone

Fiona Apple

Fred Armisen

Garrett Morris

George Lucas

Gilbert Gottfried

Glenn Close

Horatio Sanz

J.K. Simmons

Jack Nicholson

Jack White

James Franco

Jane Curtin

Jason Sudeikis

Jay Pharaoh

Jerry Seinfeld

Jim Carrey

Jimmy Fallon

Joe Piscopo

John Goodman

Johnny Knoxville

Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Lovitz

Julia Sweeney

Justin Timberlake

Kanye West

Kate McKinnon

Keith Richards

Kenan Thompson

Kerry Washington

Kevin Nealon

Kristen Wiig

Kyle Mooney

Laraine Newman

Larry David

Leslie Jones

Louis C.K.

Ludacris

Martin Short

Maya Rudolph

Melissa McCarthy

Michael Che

Michael Douglas

Mike Myers

Miley Cyrus

Molly Shannon

Norm Macdonald

Paul McCartney

Paul Rudd

Paul Simon

Pete Davidson

Peyton Manning

Rachel Dratch

Rob Schneider

Robert De Niro

Rudy Giuliani

Sarah Palin

Sarah Silverman

Sasheer Zamata

Sean Hayes

Seth Meyers

Sigourney Weaver

Steve Martin

Steven Spielberg

Taran Killam

Taylor Swift

Tim Meadows

Tina Fey

Tom Hanks

Vanessa Bayer

Victoria Jackson

Will Ferrell

Will Forte

Zach Galifianakis

