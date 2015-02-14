50 Cent, Chris Rock And More Slated For SNL’s 40th Anniversary Show

The higher ups at NBC are pulling out all the stops in support of ‘Saturday Night Live’s 40-year anniversary. The landmark, comedy sketch show that helped catapult Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, Tracy Morgan and others to stardom is bringing back a dozen of the show’s alums as well as some other famous faces from the entertainment world. E! announced 50 Cent, Chris Rock, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake and more would join previously confirmed guests such as Murphy and Garrett Morris.
‘They’re actually having a 40th anniversary I think in two weeks,’ Murphy told TV One’s Roland Martin in January. ‘I’m going to that, and that’ll be the first time I’ve been back since I left.’
The exhaustive list of SNL’s scheduled guests for the February 15 airing of the 40-year anniversary show is as follows:
50 Cent
Adam Sandler
Aidy Bryant
Al Franken
Alec Baldwin
Amy Poehler
Andy Samberg
Arcade Fire
Backstreet Boys
Beck Bennett
Betty White
Bill Hader
Bill Murray
Billy Crystal
Bobby Moynihan
Bradley Cooper
Candice Bergen
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Cecily Strong
Charlie Day
Cheri Oteri
Chevy Chase
Chris Kattan
Chris Parnell
Chris Rock
Christopher Walken
Colin Jost
Colin Quinn
Dakota Johnson
Dan Aykroyd
Dana Carvey
Darrell Hammond
David Spade
Deborah Harry
Derek Jeter
Eddie Murphy
Edward Norton
Ellen Cleghorne
Elliott Gould
Elvis Costello
Emma Stone
Fiona Apple
Fred Armisen
Garrett Morris
George Lucas
Gilbert Gottfried
Glenn Close
Horatio Sanz
J.K. Simmons
Jack Nicholson
Jack White
James Franco
Jane Curtin
Jason Sudeikis
Jay Pharaoh
Jerry Seinfeld
Jim Carrey
Jimmy Fallon
Joe Piscopo
John Goodman
Johnny Knoxville
Jon Bon Jovi
Jon Lovitz
Julia Sweeney
Justin Timberlake
Kanye West
Kate McKinnon
Keith Richards
Kenan Thompson
Kerry Washington
Kevin Nealon
Kristen Wiig
Kyle Mooney
Laraine Newman
Larry David
Leslie Jones
Louis C.K.
Ludacris
Martin Short
Maya Rudolph
Melissa McCarthy
Michael Che
Michael Douglas
Mike Myers
Miley Cyrus
Molly Shannon
Norm Macdonald
Paul McCartney
Paul Rudd
Paul Simon
Pete Davidson
Peyton Manning
Rachel Dratch
Rob Schneider
Robert De Niro
Rudy Giuliani
Sarah Palin
Sarah Silverman
Sasheer Zamata
Sean Hayes
Seth Meyers
Sigourney Weaver
Steve Martin
Steven Spielberg
Taran Killam
Taylor Swift
Tim Meadows
Tina Fey
Tom Hanks
Vanessa Bayer
Victoria Jackson
Will Ferrell
Will Forte
Zach Galifianakis