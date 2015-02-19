This Rapper Got A ‘Life-Changing’ Co-Sign From Kanye West

Getty

Fetty Wap recently received a co-sign from Kanye West when he performed alongside Yeezy at last week’s Roc City show, and he saw the impact immediately.

“It was a life-changing experience,” the rap newcomer said. “Like, to come from nothing and to have somebody like Kanye that barely likes anybody to bring you out welcomingly, and he was out there rocking with me and singing along with me, it just feels like I can touch the sky.”

Wap also added that West gave him a present backstage at his recent Roc City show. “He actually gave me a pair of Yeezy Boost sneakers as well, from Yeezy,” he added. “He told me to keep my head up and good luck with my career. It was an incredible night for me that I will never forget.”

If you’re late on Fetty, you can check out his “Trap Queen” video here.

Also On The Urban Daily: