Amber Rose Is Telling Women “How To Be A Bad B*tch” In New Book

Getty

Amber Rose is set to release a tell-all book, according to Radar Online.

The site says Rose’s book, How To Be A Bad Bitch, is set to be released this November, by Simon and Schuster publishers.

The book is set to go through her “mistakes” so that “other girls really don’t have to do the same,” according to the publication. This has launched speculations about what mistakes she will break down.

It’s unclear whether Rose is going to speak about Kanye West in the book, but Radar Online says it’s a topic she may uncover.

Of course, Rose recently called Kim Kardashian a whore during a Twitter spat with Khloe Kardashian about Tyga’s rumored relationship with Kylie Jenner.

This spilled over onto Instagram.

Right now, Amber Rose has taken off and is enjoying Trinidad and Tobago.

Of course, Rose’s book might also explain the background behind her recent divorce from Wiz Khalifa. Rose recently said she had been waiting for him to return, but alluded to a new relationship with James Harden.

