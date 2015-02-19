Eddie Murphy Refused To Play Bill Cosby, But His Epic ‘SNL’ Skits Still Go

Getty

Many of us were left not only disappointed, but also extremely puzzled after watching Eddie Murphy’s bizarre return to the SNL stage during the NBC show’s 40th anniversary special last Sunday.

Following Chris Rock’s inspiring introduction, Murphy returned to the stage to offer little more than an exaggerated thank you. Subsequently, many of us have been left with one question: what the hell was that about? Well, last night, Norm Macdonald, an SNL regular throughout the ‘90s, took to Twitter to reveal all.

Macdonald revealed that the SNL writers had planned for Murphy to impersonate Bill Cosby in a sketch. However, Murphy refused to do so, and said that he would not kick a man when he’s down.

Before you get into what went down, in celebration of Eddie Murphy’s legendary tenure with SNL, we’ve compiled some of his best memories below:

Macdonald’s reveal over Twitter was incredibly long, so below we’ve only compiled the tweets pertaining to Murphy’s SNL 40 appearance. If You can read all of Macdonald’s tweets here.

It was some week. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

Among many other things, this show was to be the return of Eddie Murphy. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

Eddie, the man who, in Lorne's absence, kept the show alive. Singlehandedly. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

To every comedian who ever performed on SNL, what Eddie accomplished was unthinkable. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

Every Saturday Night at 11:30 Eddie Murphy, a kid, would fill 90 minutes with comedy. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

The last anniversary was the 25th. Eddie did not attend due to a remark by David Spade. David is a very kind man, but his remark was not. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

So Eddie never came back. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

Until last week. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

Higgins had the idea. A video daily double. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

The category would be potent potables, a common one on Jeopardy, but one we somehow had never done. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

And the idea was that it would be a bar set. And the idea was that Cosby would be mixing a drink in a video that was taped 6 months ago. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

It was perfect. It was all Steve Higgins idea. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

At the end of the sketch, Darrel would choose potent potables. Homebase would be dressed as a bar. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

The iconic doors would open and on to home base would step Eddie Murphy. The audience would know what to do. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

Why is Eddie wearing a multi-colored sweater?He steps behind the bar, begins mixing a drink. The audience covers the fact he has not spoken. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

When he speaks, he is Cosby. Eddie Murphy doing a perfect Cosby impression. The audience does not let him finish. The sketch ends. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

The show, for all intents, ends. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

All the impressions are forgiven. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

The first thing to do is cut down the number of contestant/impressions and the second is to contact Eddie and to convince him to do it. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

The middle man to talk to Eddie was @BrettRatner, a cool guy who knows a great deal about comedy. He was with Eddie somewhere. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

So, the talks were underway. "Brett says Eddie doesn't feel comfortable", "Eddie says 'maybe it's ok since he's doing pre-allegation Cosby" — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

And on and on it went. I had not spoken to Eddie or @BrettRatner. I was dead sure Eddie would do it. Most others were not. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

Still, there was so much work to do. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

Mike and Dana showed up. They were going to do Wayne's World. I joined the writer's room, which Mike helmed, and tried to help. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

Mike Myers has an incredible work ethic and no joke is ever good enough and must be beaten, must be beaten. This is what makes him so good. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

This is why he has created a half-dozen perfect comedies. Work ethic, remarkable taste, and never taking no for an answer. I — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

Higgins would stick his head in the room from time to time, tell me another celeb had been cut and make me happy.I kept trying to help Mike. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

I didn't get a single joke into Wayne's World. It was a great sketch, and he did a top ten list, best things about SNL. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

When, on air, he announced, "number 1, the crew", the studio audience, unprompted gave a standing ovation. I'd never seen this in 8H. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

And so it was Saturday and Bill Murray may not make it and Eddie Murphy may not do Jeopardy and who was in charge of Update? — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

And chaos seemed ready to sink it all. So I went to Lorne. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

And Lorne was in his office,which overlooks 8H,which overlooks 40 years of memories.And he was looking out the window, down on to the floor. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

And I was very nervous and he was perfectly calm. "Perhaps it would help if you called Eddie", and that was that. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

My son got in on Saturday and wandered as the stars became bigger and bigger around him. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

I'm talking to Lori Jo and Higgins and Fred and my son and suddenly Paul McCartney is there. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

And he is in the circle of us and Lori Jo talks of being a vegan and he says his daughter works for Gucci and is a designer, but no leather. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

My son and I look at each other. Very cool. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

And the 4 of us follow McCartney in to 8H and he sits behind the piano and does 6 songs. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

I take a video on my phone of Fred Wolf, striking a Dylan pose, with McCartney in the background at the piano, singing. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

I get all filmmaker and go over Fred's shoulder and get real close to Paul and when he finishes he is looking directly in to my camera. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

Then, as he finishes one and goes in to another I feel a hand on my back. The hand of security. Solid hand. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

There is Sarah Palin, gorgeous, and you can understand the charisma. She is irresistible. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

Too many superstars to take in all at one time. So happy my son could see them all. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

And then comes Eddie. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

I'm standing with my son, Lori Jo, and Chris Rock. We see Eddie from 100 yards away. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

Rock says, "There he is. Like Ali in Zaire." Eddie, Bomaye. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

It's my job to talk him in to doing Jeopardy. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

We talk in his dressing room a good hour. When it's over, I'm convinced he'll do it. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

He doesn't. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

He knew the laughs would bring the house down. Eddie Murphy knows what will work on SNL better than any one. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

Eddie decides the laughs are not worth it. He will not kick a man when he is down. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

Eddie Murphy, I realize, is not like the rest of us. Eddie does not need the laughs. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

Eddie Murphy is the coolest, a rockstar even in a room with actual rockstars. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

Quite a week. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 19, 2015

