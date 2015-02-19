Jussie Smollett Reveals Upcoming Celeb Cameos On ‘Empire’

Getty

There’s no denying Empire‘s Jussie Smollett is a huge breakout star in 2015 landing a major role on the biggest TV series on Fox alongside Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard. His music in the show is being played on radio stations around the country. It seems like all of America’s biggest celebrities are making a cameo on the show. So

Find out what other celebrities are making a cameo this season on Empire in this exclusive interview with Jussie Smollett.

