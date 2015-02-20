Drake Dominates As The First Rapper To Top Billboard’s Artist 100 Chart

Getty

On the strength of his surprise mixtape release last week, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, Drake is officially the first rapper to ascend to the top of Billboard’s Artist 100 Chart.

Billboard’s Artist 100 Chart measures an artist’s performance across multiple Billboard charts, including its Hot 100 Songs, Social 50, and Top Album Sales. It also factors in streaming, album sales, social media activity and engagement, and radio spins.

If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late has made serious noise since it dropped, surpassing 18 million streams on Spotify.

