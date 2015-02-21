Nicki Minaj Has Gone Gold With “The Pinkprint”

Despite Tyga and Lil Wayne’s separately stating their desires to leave Cash Money Records, the label is currently enjoying a back-to-back run of commercial success. The week of February 15 opened with Drake’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late debuting as the nation’s top-selling album with 535,000 copies sold in less than a week of its release.

Fellow Cash Money artist Nicki Minaj has also crossed the 500,000 mark, as Nielsen SoundScan reports Nicki moved an additional 22,000 copies of The Pinkprint to push her total sales to 509,000. The album was released in December of 2014 to mostly positive reviews and an average Metacritic score of 70.

Nicki Minaj’s previous albums, Pink Friday and Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded have individually sold 1.93 million units and 905,000 units. The additional sales offset recent news that Nicki Minaj’s tour manager, De’Von Pickett, died after being stabbed Wednesday in Philadelphia.

