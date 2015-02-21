Samuel L. Jackson On Cosby Claims: “I Wish He Would Say Something.”

Over 30 women have accused Bill Cosby of various forms of sexual assault, with roughly a dozen women coming forward in November and December of 2014 alone. Cosby has seen his show sales decline while networks and colleges he’s been affiliated with distance themselves from him. As someone who was a camera stand in for Cosby for three years on The Cosby Show, it sounds like Samuel L. Jackson wants what most Cosby fans want.

“I still think that the jury’s out in a certain kind of way, and the jury’s in in another kind of way,” Jackson replied when asked about the allegations against Cosby on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. “The popular opinion would say that where there’s smoke, there’s fire. I wish that he would say something. I can’t make a judgment about it. I make my judgment because I have a wife and a daughter that I love, and I have a lot of women in my life. I know women are vulnerable in this society, and people with power take advantage of people.”

Both Cosby and his lawyer have denied the allegations after the 77-year-old actor and comedian initially refused to address the claims. A planned Netflix special has been put on hold indefinitely. In the wake of protestors in and outside of Cosby’s recent stand up comedy performances, four of Cosby’s recent shows have been canceled.

The full episode of Watch What Happens Live can be viewed at BravoTV.com.

