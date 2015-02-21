Martin Lawrence Plans “A Thin Line Between Love And Hate 2”

On its way to earning an estimated $34 million, Martin Lawrence’s 1996 comedy thriller A Thin Line Between Love And Hate brought in over $9 million during its opening weekend. Almost two decades after showcasing Lawrence, along with Lynn Whitfield, Regina King, and Bobby Brown, the film is due for a sequel.

On February 19, Lawrence uploaded a picture of the screenplay to A Thin Line Between Love And Hate 2 to his Instagram profile. He captioned the picture writing, “Just finished writing A Thin Line Between Love and Hate 2. Excited as a MF! #crazyderanged #comingatyou.”

The planned sequel caps off a period of increased activity for the actor and comedian, who last year told Conan O’Brien a script for Bad Boys 3 was in the works. After co-starring in the FX series Partners with Kelsey Grammer, Lawrence has returned to standup comedy. His most recent appearance was at L.A.’s famed venue, The Comedy Store.

The Instagram post featuring Lawrence’s announcement about A Thin Line Between Love And Hate 2 can be viewed below.

