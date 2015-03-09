Jussie Smollett Opens Up About Sexuality On ‘Ellen’

Getty

Jussie Smollett‘s portrayal as a gay singer on the Fox hit drama Empire is so convincing that many of his new fans want to know: is he or isn’t he gay? The actor-singer went on the Ellen to clear up the rumors about his sexuality.

While he didn’t actually use the words “I am gay,” he did happen to use a lot of terms associated with being gay. Who would be better to clear up gay rumors than with the woman who famously came out on her own show 18 years ago?

From the interview:

“It was really important to me to make sure that it got across that there is no closet. There’s never been a closet. That I’ve been in. I don’t own a closet, I got a dresser, but I don’t have a closet, but I have a home and that is my responsibility to protect that home.” “So that’s why I choose not to talk bout my personal life. But there is without a doubt, no closet that I’ve ever been in, and I just wanted to make that clear, but it was most important for me to make that clear to you on your show at this time in the world. And that’s where I’m at,” he added. “So lets not read into it the wrong when I say that I don’t talk about my personal life, I’m saying that. But it is in no way to hide or deny who god made me. Ya know?” “My mama knows. My Mama likes me a lot. And yes I take her to the Sound of Music sing-along every, single year. So, any questions? But you know honestly, we’re humans and we love and we do all that good stuff. So I’m honored for this opportunity and I’m honored to be here with you.”

