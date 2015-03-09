Suge Knight’s Hit-And-Run Footage Has Been Released… And It’s Pretty Disturbing

After more than four weeks of filling the headlines, the footage of the hit-and-run Suge Knight was involved with in late January has finally surfaced.

According to TMZ, the family of the man Suge killed — alleged friend Terry Carter — asked the publication to post the video in an attempt to paint a picture of what really happened.

The family’s lawyer, Gary Dordick, told TMZ, “The Carter family is pleased you are releasing the video so the public can see what actually occurred and not be forced to speculate based on third party descriptions of the video.”

The footage, which can be viewed below, has been edited by TMZ, particularly the portion where Carter is run over. The gossip site says, “It’s just too gruesome.”

“Law enforcement tells TMZ … they believe the video shows that Suge could have escaped after hitting Bone the first time by simply driving down the road. But Suge’s people say the group assembled near the truck was ominous and he feared if he drove past them he’d be shot,” the publication reports.

If you’re just catching up on this incident, you can read all about it here.

The footage can be seen below:

