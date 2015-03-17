5 Facts About ‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray You Need To Know

Getty

Hakeem Lyons lives up to his name on Empire, the hit Fox drama. He’s fearless and arrogant, and he won’t stop at anything to get to the top, even if that means competing with his brothers (played by Jussie Smollett and Trai Byers). Hakeem, played by newcomer Bryshere Gray, is a force to be reckoned with, but what can we say about the actor who plays him? Here are five facts about Empire‘s Bryshere Gray.

1. Like co-star Grace Gealey, Empire is Gray’s first acting role.

2. He opened up for 2 Chainz and Fabolous at the Made in America Festival in 2013.

3. He walked in Naomi Campbell’s “Fashion for Relief” show for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in February 2015.

4. He said his personality is quite the opposite of his character, Hakeem.

“I’m not like Hakeem at all. Of course, the swag is still there though,” he said to Hello Beautiful.

5. Gray, who also raps and goes by the name Yazz The Greatest, plans on releasing new music in mid-2015.

