Snoop Dogg and Charlie Wilson Team Up for “Peaches N Cream” [Prod. By Pharrell Williams]

Getty

Good things have happened whenandteam up. This is the duo who’s brought us “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Beautiful.” Pharrell is producing Snoop Dogg’s upcoming Bush, and it’s going to be a treat if it’s at “Peaches N Cream’s” level.

Snoop Lion didn’t really work out, but since the experiment, the OG has carved a lane for himself that channels the funkadelia of Parliament madness and Chic slickness. His stuff with Dam Funk on 7 Days of Funk and his dank, yet endearing appearance on Flying Lotus’s “Dead Man Tetris” stand as examples. “Peaches N Cream” is another, as Snoop slides across Pharrell’s shimmering funk riff and Charlie Wilson’s embellishments. This is barbecue music. New York has had its warmest weather in days because this song was coming.

Bush, which is also set to feature Stevie Wonder, is coming later this year — hopefully in time for the warmer months.

Related: Snoop Dogg Dissed The Entire Grammys With One Telling Macklemore Photo

Snoop Dogg And DJ Khaled Sign On For Las Vegas Residencies At Tao

Robin Thicke Wows With Piano Medley…In Court

Also On The Urban Daily: