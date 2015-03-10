Ciara Is A Ballerina In “I Bet” Video

Thing change in two years. Ciara’s lead single in 2013 was the intimate Future-featuring “Body Party.” Now, it’s the acoustic “I Bet,” a song that could be read as a dis to her ex. The goodbye note now gets a video.

Like the featured outfits, the Hannah Lux Davis-directed clip dances between sensuality and vulnerability. At one point, she mimics one of those rotating ballerina toys, but with the ability to feel emotions. Fortunately, the video doesn’t ride off that gimmick. Ciara shows off her post-baby body by going topless and her legs with an all-white leotard. Bet you’ll start loving her after watching.

“I Bet” is the first single off Jackie, which draws its title from Ciara’s mother’s name. The album is expected to drop in May.

