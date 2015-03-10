Happy Birthday, Timbaland! 5 Of His Best ‘Empire’ Tracks

Getty

It’s Timbaland’s birthday today! While the man is known for super huge hits like Missy Elliott‘s “The Rain,” Jay Z’s “Big Pimpin’,” and Justin Timberlake‘s “Sexy Back,” he’s been in the lab cooking up more hits for the Fox show Empire. Along with his team, he’s crafted some catchy songs for the audience week after week.

In celebration of Timbaland’s 43rd birthday, here are the five best performances (so far) from Empire.

“Keep It Movin'”

“Drip Drop”

“You’re So Beautiful”

“Live in the Moment”

