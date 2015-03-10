Snoop Dogg’s New Campaign Is A Major Shift From His Gangsta Rap Origins

Getty

When Snoop Dogg came on the scene, he became widely known as one of the most prominent gangster rappers of the ’90s. Today, he might just be one of the most famous emcees to take on an anti-gun stance.

“I’ve been affected by gun violence through the years through deaths of friends, family members and associates,” he says in a promo clip for the “Unload Your 401K” campaign, explained on its website.

“Inside many of our 401k retirement portfolios are three public gun companies,” the site explains. “Find out if they’re in yours and learn what you can do to begin taking them out.”

But Snoop isn’t alone in this stance. Jhene Aiko, Aloe Blacc and NBA star Matt Barnes are among other celebrities attaching their names to the #ImUnloading movement.

“I’m unloading for my loved ones that I lost,” Snoop adds in the video.

Several other rappers have also addressed the power, danger and issues revolving around guns in many different ways. Nas, for instance, personified a gun on “I Gave You Power.” “I was made to kill,” he rhymes on the track. “That’s why they keep me concealed.”

Organized Konfusion also used the power of a metaphor to discuss the issue on “Stray Bullet,” which narrates the path of a stray bullet as it hurts many innocent people.

