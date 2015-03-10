Wiz Khalifa Hits ‘Monday Night RAW’ And Puts Wizdow In The Gang!

Getty

Pittsburgh’s Monday Night Raw audience got a special treat as the head of the Taylor Gang, Wiz Khalifa stopped by to show love and give a live performance. Wiz kicked his set off with “We Dem Boyz” and then paid homage to his city with the song that made him a household name, “Black and Yellow!”

The “Miz-Mizdow Relationship” is on the brink of explosion. The Miz and Damien Sandow have been going at it for weeks. Wiz actually got a chance to talk and hear some of Mizdow’s bars before The Miz could talk to Wiz himself and officially put him in Taylor Gang and renamed him “WizDow”.

Who’s really checking for that Wizdow Mixtape on Datpiff though?

