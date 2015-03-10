Hannibal Burress Show Headed To Comedy Central

Getty

Are you ready Hannibal Buress fans? Be ready to see the comedian this summer in a new show for Comedy Central. According to The Wrap, the show will be a half-hour series a “stand-up, filmed segments, man-on-the-street interviews and interviews with in-studio guests.”

Buress, who has gained popularity in October when he famously called out Bill Cosby for allegedly raping multiple women, can currently be seen on Adult Swim’s The Eric Andre Show and Comedy Central’s Broad City. He’s been getting rave reviews for his role as Lincoln on Broad City, so it makes sense that the network wants to bring him on for his own show.

