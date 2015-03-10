Seattle Seahawks Get Jimmy Graham In Surprise Trade

Getty

One of the biggest trades of the NFL off-season was just announced as tight endis reportedly packing his bags for Seattle, according to NFL.com

The New Orleans Saints, fresh off an utterly disappointing season that saw quarterback Drew Brees throw 17 interceptions, will get a first round pick (#31 overall) and center Max Unger in return for Graham. The news comes less than a year after the Saints signed a four-year, $40 million contract with the 28-year old tight end and breakout star.

So, what does this mean for Seattle? The Hawks have been easily the best team in the NFC for a couple years running with Russell Wilson proving himself one of the most resourceful young quarterbacks in the league. Graham will lend Wilson some surefire support as a fast-rising and absurdly athletic talent. (Graham played college basketball for four years at University of Miami before giving football a shot in a extra and final year at the school.)

The trade is proof that the Seahawks are out to improve even more while the Saints seem willing to give anything a shot to combat their current tanking.

While he’s struggled with some injuries over the last couple years, Graham is still one of the most coveted tight ends in the league. His number of receptions and overall yardage have been competitive with the best tight ends since his second season. Take a quick look at Graham’s career stats below and just imagine how happy Russell Wilson probably is right now.

Year Receptions Yards Touchdowns

2014 85 889 10

2013 86 1,215 16

2012 85 982 9

2011 99 1,310 11

2010 31 356 5

Also On The Urban Daily: