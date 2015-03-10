Angie Stone Gets Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Her Daughter

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released an album in three years and has remained silent. She’s back in the public eye today (March 10), but it’s not under pleasant circumstances.

TMZ is reporting that the “Brotha” singer got arrested on Monday in Georgia for domestic aggravated assault. The 53-year-old songstress allegedly punched her 30-year-old daughter Diamond in the face. Stone claims she was defending herself with a metal stand during an argument, and she accidentally hit her in the face with it. Diamond was also taken into custody, but the police released her without charges.

The sad irony is that Stone’s solo career started with Diamond as an inspiration. She inspired the title to Stone’s first album: Black Diamond.

