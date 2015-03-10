Pharrell Williams And Robin Thicke Lose “Blurred Lines” Trial

Getty

The biggest hit of‘s career is going to cost him a couple of million dollars.

A California federal jury ruled on Tuesday (March 10) that the 2013 hit stole too much from Marvin Gaye’s 1977 hit “Got to Give It Up.” As a result, Thicke and Pharrell Williams owe the Gaye estate $7.3 million. The ruling ends a legal dispute that dates back to Aug. 2013.

Upon hearing that Gaye’s estate was threatening to sue, Thicke, Williams, T.I. preemptively sued stating that, “There are no similarities between plaintiffs’ composition and those the claimants allege they own.” Funkadelic also filed suit and claimed that “Blurred Lines” was too similar to “Sexy Ways.” The defendants settled out-of-court with Funkadelic, but the Gaye estate declined to do so.

T.I.’s name was eventually dropped from the suit, so Thicke and Williams took the brunt of the court’s ruling. Thicke probably won’t get Williams’ services again (especially after he tried to throw him under the bus), is still going through a divorce and is working his way out of a financial hole after releasing the biggest failure of his career in Paula. Thicke isn’t doing so hot

UPDATE: The losing defendants have released a statement.

“While we respect the judicial process, we are extremely disappointed in the ruling made today, which sets a horrible precedent for music and creativity going forward. Blurred Lines was created from the heart and minds of Pharrell, Robin, and T.I. and not taken from anyone or anywhere else. We are reviewing the decision, considering our options and you will hear more from us soon about this matter.”

