Joseline Hernandez Confirms The Obvious: Reality TV Is Scripted

Getty

Reality TV is about as real as the WWE, meaning most of the scenarios are staged, but the action is real. Joseline Hernandez, claims the popular VH1 franchise Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is scripted and the characters are actors. The Puerto Rican princess testified during a deposition with Althea’s (Benzino’s fiance) lawyer, saying “It’s a lot of acting in a reality show.”

In case it slipped your mind, Althea pressed charges against Joseline after she attacked her at the “LHHATL” reunion. Althea claims drugs caused Joseline’s violent outburst.

“A lot of the girls that are on the show, they act,” she added. As much as we’d like to believe Joseline isn’t as ratchet as she appears, the evidence is overwhelming.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Dame Dash Addresses NY Daily News Linking Jay Z To A DEA Informant

Suge Knight’s Hit-And-Run Footage Has Been Released… And It’s Pretty Disturbing

TMZ Reports Chris Brown Will Reduce Nia Guzman’s Child Support

Also On The Urban Daily: