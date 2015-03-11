CLOSE
Drake Achieved A Life Goal… And Even Met His Long Lost Brother

Drake Performs At O2 Arena In London

Joseph Okpako

Getty

Drake‘s had a busy year so far. He released If Youre Reading This Its Too Late, a surprise project that earned critical acclaim. He went on a major promo run for it, and now he’s taking in some sun while achieving a major life goal.

Life goal. Made it to Dubai.

Where he spent some time with friends.

We really do road @ovoniko

And he even found his long lost brother, according to him.

Drizzy is now working on his upcoming album Views From The 6.

