Drake Achieved A Life Goal… And Even Met His Long Lost Brother

Getty

Drake‘s had a busy year so far. He released If Youre Reading This Its Too Late, a surprise project that earned critical acclaim. He went on a major promo run for it, and now he’s taking in some sun while achieving a major life goal.

Where he spent some time with friends.

And he even found his long lost brother, according to him.

Drizzy is now working on his upcoming album Views From The 6.

READ MORE AT THE URBAN DAILY

Drake Gets Teary Eyed Onstage In Australia

Kanye West + Drake Is The Album We’ve All Been Waiting For

Drake Dominates As The First Rapper To Top Billboard’s Artist 100 Chart

Drake’s Surprise Album Is Projected To Go Gold In A Week

Also On The Urban Daily: