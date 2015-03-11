Listen To Mary J. Blige & Terrence Howard’s ‘Empire’ Duet Before The Show

Empire really does just keep winning.

Mary J. Blige and Terrence Howard will perform “Shake Down” on tonight’s episode, a track that premiered on ETonline earlier today. MJB and Howard go back-and-forth crooning about love, relationships and everything in-between, over the piano-ridden beat.

According to the site, Blige plays a character named Angie, someone from Lucious’ past who finds her way back to him. “Shake Down” will be featured in a “very important flashback scene” on tonight’s episode, so be on the lookout.

That isn’t all for celeb cameos this season. Be on the lookout for Snoop Dogg’s appearance on Empire next week.

Check out “Shake Down” below. It’s also featured on the Empire soundtrack, released this week.

