UPDATE: Shooting At Lil Wayne’s Miami Beach Home A Hoax, No Victims Found

Getty

UPDATE: No gunmen or victims were found at Lil Wayne’s Miami home, according to AP. We’ll continue to follow the story as it develops.

Lil Wayne reportedly wasn’t home at the time of the shooting. TMZ is reporting that today’s (March 11) incident comes 11 days after police spotted a suspicious man outside of the home. He was let go because he was on public property.

Mack Maine also delivered a reassuring tweet in wake of the situation.

Everybody good on our side…thanks for the concern — Mack Maine (@mackmaine) March 11, 2015

UPDATE 2: Reports are saying that the SWAT team is in Lil Wayne’s home looking for any shooting victims.

Related: Lil Wayne’s Done With Birdman: A Timeline Of The Cash Money Dispute

Juvenile On The Cash Money Beef: “Brothers Fight” [EXCLUSIVE]

Also On The Urban Daily: