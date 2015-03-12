A Rihanna Documentary Is On The Way: Here’s What It Should Cover

Peter Berg’s production company Film 45 is set to produce a documentary about Rihanna.

The theatrical feature piece is set to be directed by Berg and it’s been described as an “unfiltered look into Rihanna’s life and how she ascended to become a global icon.” Berg has said that this film will be “much more a character study than a music film,” according to Deadline.

Rihanna and Berg also worked together in Battleship. We hope this film analyzes the singer’s music, of course. After all, that’s why the world fell in love with her. Wouldn’t it be interesting if the film discussed her transformation from the young star we saw on “S.O.S.” to the provocative worldwide phenomenon she’s become?

Some might also like to see her address her various rumored relationships. Did she really get back with Chris Brown following their domestic violence issues? If so, why? Has she been dating Drake on and off? What about Leonardo Dicaprio? There have been so many rumors, it’d be refreshing to hear Rihanna’s take on everything.

It’d also be interesting to see the documentary tackle all of the controversy that the singer has sparked in the last couple of years, from her being banned by Instagram to her nudity in magazines. It’d be great to see the person and the reasons behind the headlines in a time when people are more concerned with the hoopla. A little bit of depth would add to Rihanna’s awesomeness.

But more than anything, it would be great to get a more personal side of Rihanna, to see more about who the star truly is. How could any of us not want more RiRi?

No date has been given for the release of the doc.

