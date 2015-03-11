On The One: Watch Nez & Rio Create “Pretty Flacko 2” & “Man of the Year”

TUD is proud to introduce a brand new series where we take a look at Chicago producers Nez & Rio, as they walk us through the creative process behind two of their biggest hits.

In this edition of ‘On The One‘, we examine A$AP Rocky‘s “Pretty Flacko 2” & ScHoolboy Q‘s “Man of the Year“.

You never know when creativity strike, as you’ll see in the video below. The California-based duo came up with a sure-fire hit just minutes before heading out the door. It’s clear that the undeniable chemistry of these Howard graduates resonates perfectly in their music.

Here’s ‘On The One: Nez & Rio’.

