4 Things We Already Know About The Second Season Of ‘Empire’

When the news hit that Empire was renewed for a second season, we all rejoiced. And even though the first season isn’t up yet, the show’s co-creator, Danny Strong, has already spilled some secrets for season two with The Hollywood Reporter. Here’s what we found out:

1. There will be more episodes.

There’s only 12 for Empire’s first season so there will be more for season two. It just won’t be a full 22-episode season.

2. They will be adding more “real characters.”

“I think we’ve seen the opulence but we now have to go back to where they came from,” said Strong.

3. Spike Lee might be directing an episode.

A number of notable directors have reached out to work with the show. John Singleton and Sanaa Hamri have already directed episodes in season one.

4. It might return in the fall.

Right now, it’s a mid-season show, but those haven’t always turned out so great for Fox (their shows The Following and Sleepy Hollow have struggled to keep their audiences after their first seasons.

We’re definitely eager to see how it all pans out for the fall season.

